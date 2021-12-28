Third phase of LIFE Mission to be inaugurated today

Philanthropists to pledge funds, land at function

The State-level inauguration of the “Manassodithiri Mannu” campaign, aimed at helping 2.5 lakh homeless, landless families reach closer to their dream of owning a home, will be done by Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan here on Wednesday.

The plan of this third phase of LIFE Mission project is to make available land or the price of it to these many beneficiaries over the next three years.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside over the event in which actor Vinayakan will be the chief guest. At the inaugural, the first memorandums of agreement for contribution to the campaign will be received from businessman Kochouseph Chittalappilly and NRI, P.B. Sameer.

A press release in this connection said that the Chittilappilly Foundation had agreed to donate ₹25 crore for 1,000 beneficiaries at the rate of ₹2.5 lakh per beneficiary. Mr. Sameer will hand over 50 cents of land. Agreements regarding these will be accepted at the inaugural.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar and legislators T.J. Vinod and Antony John will take part in the event.