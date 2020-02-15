‘Third eye’ wakes up from slumber

The ‘Third Eye’ is open again after remaining in sleep mode for sometime.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), Ernakulam, has registered 12 cases in the past two weeks under the project after offenders were caught on camera.

The project involves using mobile phones to click photographs of motorists flouting traffic rules.

The project had hit a roadblock after facing technical hurdles. Officials of the department were finding it difficult to open the photographs sent through WhatsApp on their office computers. With the government stating that the project will be revived, MVD officials have now started keeping their camera eyes open to nab violators.

“We are now focussing on school and college campuses in the city. The cases registered include offences under reckless and helmetless driving, triple riding, and modification of bikes in violation of rules,” said K. Manoj, Joint RTO, Ernakulam.

MVD officials in mufti and uniform are involved in clicking photographs of traffic offenders. They also get the support of autorickshaw drivers and residents near educational institutions.

Youths riding super bikes without holding on to handlebar and riding in zig-zag manner were caught on camera. Action was taken against those found overtaking through the left side.

The ‘Third Eye’ had helped reduce traffic violations considerably when it was launched. The MVD had encouraged the public to join the project. However, the initial enthusiasm had waned after officials of the department faced technical problems, besides facing staff shortage to take follow-up action.