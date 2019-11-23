Kochi

Third edition of Krithi in city from February 6

Aim to achieve sales figure of ₹25 cr.

The third edition of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival, organised by the Department of Cooperation, in association with Sahithya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society (SPCS), would be held from February 6 to 16, 2020 at Marine Drive in the city, said Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran on Friday. Krithi aimed to achieve a sales figure of ₹25 crore in the third edition, he said.

A book for a child

Through ‘A Book for a Child’ scheme, Krithi aims to distribute books worth ₹1.5 crore to schoolchildren from across Kerala.

Theme

The theme chosen for Krithi 2020 is ‘Along with the Real Culture’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to inaugurate the event on February 6.

The fair aims to have 250 stalls and around 150 publishers.

Competitions

Krithi 2020 will also have competitions in drawing, photography and art apart from a short-film festival.

There will also be unique stage performances of various arts forms.

