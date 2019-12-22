Third accused in migrant’s murder held

A day after the arrest of two accused in a case relating to the murder of a migrant worker earlier this month, the Central police on Saturday arrested the third accused in the case.

The accused is Saujith K. Babu, 22, of Thiruvalla. He had been staying away from the city following the incident. Ajmal, 25, of Chavakkad in Thrissur, and Christian Sharon, 19, of Cherthala were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of one Firaj Kishan, a native of West Bengal. Kishan was found dead at the Ambedkar stadium near the KSRTC bus station on December 17 shorty after midnight.

The police had collected details about Babu after rummaging through CCTV footage from shops. Thereafter, night patrolling was intensified, and all patrolling teams were provided with his photograph.

The bike patrolling team near the bus station found a person matching his profile following which they alerted Central station house officer S. Vijayashankar who took him into custody. On interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime. He was produced in court and remanded.

The victim was on his way to his workplace at Thopramkudy in Idukki when the accused lured him into the stadium with the offer of finding sex workers and later stabbed him in the chest twice when he resisted attempts to rob him. The victim fled the scene and ran into the police aid post at the bus station later.

Though he was rushed to the General Hospital, he succumbed to injuries.