Thick security blanket thrown over district

The entire district was thrown under a thick security blanket with not less than six thousand policemen deployed on the ground for pre-empting any untoward incident even as Saturday passed off peacefully without any major incidents following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case.

District Collector S. Suhas held a peace meeting of all stakeholders for ensuring communal harmony.

“Every police station was assigned a three-member striking force in addition to a dedicated striking force under my direct command. Apart from the strikers, men in riot gear were deployed around police stations at sensitive locations,” said Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare. The police remained on high alert within the Ernakulam rural limits as well. “We had put up barricades along the roads and carried out intense vehicle checking. People were not allowed to assemble for organising protests or celebrations of any kind,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had also beefed up security for railway assets by adopting extra measures.

“Railway stations were examined using dog squad and bomb detection and disposal squad while important night trains were escorted,” said T.C. Gopakumar, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam.