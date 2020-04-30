Thespian cop offers an otherworldly message

A civil police officer has done an unlikely act of resurrecting a character he played in a street play some years ago for an online drama, to drive home the message of social distancing during the pandemic.

P.T. Sabu, attached to the Central police station and an avid theatre enthusiast, had portrayed the character of a drunkard, Velayudhan, in the play Prathyeka Sradhaykku, which was staged over 400 times by the police against alcohol and drug use.

“Velayudhan dies in that play, and I gave him a second life though he still remains dead in my satiric online drama Njan Parethan, aimed at creating awareness about social distancing,” said Mr. Sabu. He has been into acting since his school days and has been an integral part of several plays and skits presented by the police over the years.

He played a thief in a play based on the Janamaithri Suraksha Project of the Kerala Police when it was rolled out.

The play went on to be staged over 700 times.

Njan Parethan portrays a reloaded version of Velayudhan, dressed up in whites and with a knot around his head, speaking from the other world on how he ended up there after getting drunk with his friend from China, ignoring the importance of social distancing.

He laments that even his near and dear ones could not turn up to bid adieu to him owing to the dreaded disease and exhorts people not to end with a similar tragic fate before fading away, with the reassurance that “we will overcome it”.

A satiric feel

“The online drama, just shy of five minutes, was conceived and executed with little preparation. I wanted to give a message on how serious the disease is without being an alarmist. That is why I gave it a satiric feel with the character of a drunkard,” said Mr. Sabu.

With senior officers being impressed by the play, he wished to redo it with a lot more finesse though by that time the online drama was shared by many of his friends in social media.