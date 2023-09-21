There is evidence against Sudhakaran in conspiracy case, E.P. Jayarajan submits before HC

September 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader E.P. Jayarajan on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court that there was prosecution evidence to prove the conspiracy charge levelled against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president (KPCC) K. Sudhakaran in connection with the alleged firing on him on a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995.

The submission was made by the counsel for Mr. Jayarajan when a petition filed by Mr. Sudhakaran seeking to quash the case came up for hearing. The case was registered by the Thampanoor police on a complaint by Mr. Jayarajan.

Mr. Sudhakaran had contended that as the Chirala police of Andhra Pradesh, which had investigated the case against him for the offence under section 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), found nothing against him and he could not be tried for the same offence again.

Countering the argument, the counsel for Mr. Jayarajan submitted there was nothing on record to show that an investigation against Mr. Sudhakaran was conducted by the Andhra police. Nor any chargesheet was filed. Therefore, the benefit of Section 300 Cr.PC, which bars trying of a person for an offence again, could not be accepted.

