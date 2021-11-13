Theories of road rage emerge over Chakkaraparambu accident

Police yet to get conclusive evidence

The tragic road accident that killed three persons, including two promising models on the spot, got engulfed in mystery after CCTV footage emerged of the ill-fated car being followed by another speeding car before the former rammed a tree on the national highway at Chakkaraparambu here.

Even as theories of road rage causing the accident are being bandied around, the police would not yet confirm that for want of conclusive evidence. The accident took place in the early hours of November 1, and the hatchback was simply reduced to rubble.

“We have not yet received the camera footage for the stretch between Kundannoor and Palarivattom, which we expect to get hold of immediately. Though we have traced the driver of the second car, we are yet to record his statement, only after which we would be able to connect the dots and say whether it was in anyway connected to the accident,” said Aishwarya Dongre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Traffic), Kochi City.

The available footage, however, had shown that the car was speeding in excess of 100 km per hour at many points.

The police are also yet to recover crucial footage from the hotel in Fort Kochi where the two models had reportedly attended a party late into the night. It was while returning from the hotel that the car met with the accident. It was driven by Abdul Rahman, the lone survivor, who was later found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The footage from the hotel, including that of the party, has not been submitted by the hotel authorities despite repeated demands. Asked why the hotel owner is not being charged for failure to comply with the demand, Ms. Dongre said the owner would be summoned for recording his statement, based on which he would be booked, if need be.