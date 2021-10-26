Thengode land to be considered for new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ernakulam

Team of officials visits two sites in Thrikkakara municipality

A team of officials from the Kendriya Vidyalaya that visited two plots of land identified by the Thrikkakara municipality as possible locations for the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya, found that the plot at Thuthiyoor was not suited for the institution. However, the team will consider the land at Thengode. Chairman of the standing committee for education in the Thrikkakara municipality Noushad Pallechi said that further action would be taken after the Kendriya Vidyalaya team submits its report.

The Thuthiyoor land had two deficiencies. First of all, a Kendriya Vidyalaya campus requires at least five or even up to six acres. The Thuthiyoor plot had an extent of four acres. Besides, the river that runs about 200 metres away from the potential site is an impediment because the requirement is that there should be no rivers within 500 metres of the border of the campus.

Officials from the Revenue Department and representatives of the Thrikkakara municipal council accompanied the Kendriya Vidyalaya team on its visit to the two sites.

The Thengode site has an extent of about eight acres of Revenue ‘purampokku’, which can be acquired for the proposed campus. But the land would require some modifications before a full-fledged structure can be built, Mr. Pallechi added. He, however, said that the municipal council had fully backed the project and would provide support to the project.

The municipality has the responsibility to identify the land and the State government has to provide the land for the campus while the buildings will be financed by the Central government.

The municipality has said that the present MAHS High School in Kakkanad can be used to start preliminary classes from the next year while the campus is being built. The MAHS High School, which used to have about 1,500 students in the past, has now much fewer students and lower division classes could be conducted on the school campus for the Kendriya Vidyalaya on a temporary basis, he said.