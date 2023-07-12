Thengode land suitable for KV, Ernakulam district administration tells Land Revenue Commissioner

July 12, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The district administration has informed the Land Revenue Commissioner that the six acres identified at Thengode in Thrikkakara municipality are suitable for setting up the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV).

In his letter to the Land Revenue Commissioner, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said that the land was spread over 3.6 hectares. The Tahsildar of Kanayannur taluk had reported that nearly six acres could be carved out of the 3.6 hectares for setting up the school.

The Collector’s letter was in response to a communication from the Land Revenue Commissioner on June 3 saying that another 3.06-acre area identified for setting up KV was not ideal for the project as 90% of it comprised marshy land and ponds. Mr. Umesh informed the Land Revenue Commissioner that the said land was not being considered for the project. Instead, the school could be set up on six acres at Thengode after issuing necessary orders ratifying the conversion of the land into ‘government puramboke’.

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, said the project could be launched without delay once the Revenue and Agriculture departments issued necessary clearances. The CMI Church had agreed to provide around 20 cents close to the identified site, which would enable better access to the project site, he added.

The Thrikkakara Municipality had earmarked around ₹4 crore towards the reclamation of the land. The civic body had also agreed to set apart space at its industrial park at Thengode for holding classes on a temporary basis till the new school building was constructed. Though the Centre had allotted a KV to Kerala in 2019, the project did not take off owing to various reasons including the lack of a suitable site.