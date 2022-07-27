Thematic metro stations to illustrate freedom struggle, ayurveda

July 27, 2022 00:07 IST

Work in progress at Vadakkekotta and S.N. Junction stations

Kochi metro stations at Vadakkekotta and S.N. Junction, located on the metro’s Pettah-SN Junction extension, are being decked up in sync with ‘Freedom struggle in Kerala’ and ‘Ayurveda’ as the respective themes.

The theme freedom struggle was chosen to pay tribute to people who fought for India’s freedom, in this 75 th year of Indian Independence. The graphic illustrations that will run through the station are aimed at evoking a sense of nationalism and gratitude. Key incidents in the freedom struggle, mainly the ones relating to Kerala, will be illustrated, official sources said.

Among them will be glimpses of Mahatma Gandhi’s visits to Kochi, from when he set foot at the Old Railway Station located behind the Kerala High Court in 1925 and also the Ernakulam Boat Jetty, till his final visit in connection with the fundraiser for Harijans. Those which take commuters back to the days of Temple Entry Proclamation, Kurichiya Revolt, Malabar Rebellion and Wagon Tragedy too will be on show. Women freedom fighters like Accamma Cherian, Annie Mascarene, Rosamma Punnoose, Captain Lakshmi Sahgal, A.V. Kuttimalu Amma and Dakshayani Velayudhan too will adorn the pride of place.

Ayurveda

Among the illustrations that relate to Ayurveda at S.N. Junction station will be its origins that date back to the Vedic era, its fundamentals and its popularity in Kerala – being a State where it is still relied on as a mainstream system of medicine.

Among the sub topics that would be on show will be works on Charaka who contributed much to the system of medicine and Sushruta, an ancient Indian physician/surgeon who is known as the ‘Father of Surgery’. The importance of Panchakarma, Ashtanga Ayurveda, Dinacharya, Ritucharya, the three Pillars of Ayurveda, and commonly available herbs will be illustrated.

Substantial space at the two stations would be dedicated for commercial development.