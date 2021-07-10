Kochi

Theft bid foiled in Kochi; three held

The Nedumbassery police on Thursday night arrested a three-member gang travelling in a car with a forged number plate allegedly with a plot for theft at Kariyad Junction.

The arrested are Athul, 30, of Nilambur, Ansheef, 19, of Chavakkad, and Vibheesh, 21, of Kozhikode.

Their car was intercepted by a police team patrolling the national highway. A detailed probe has been launched into the issue, said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

A team led by Inspector P.M. Baiju, Sub Inspector Aneesh K. Das, Assistant Sub Inspector Baiju Kurian, and senior civil police officers Sajimon Saji, M. K. Madhusudhanan, and Hassan made the arrest.

The accused were produced in court and remanded.


