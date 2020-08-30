Theft accused arrested after 7 years

KOCHI

30 August 2020 00:49 IST

He was charged with breaking into a house at Pallikkara in Ernakulam

The Kunnathunadu police on Saturday arrested a man who was wanted in a theft case dating back to 2013.

The arrested, identified as Vipin Chacko, 39, of Kummanod, was accused of breaking into a house at Erumely in Pallikara of Ernakulam.

The accused was released only on August 6 after completing his prison term on being convicted for a narcotics case. He was nabbed by the Kunnathunadu police during a special drive to prevent thefts within the Ernakulam rural limits.

According to the police, the accused has cases against him at Kothamangalam, Puthencruz, Perumbavoor and Kambammedu police stations as well.