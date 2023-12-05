Theera Jana Sadas in Chellanam discusses threat of climate change

December 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedi, a forum of residents demanding full protection for the coast between Chellanam and Fort Kochi, organised Theera Jana Sadas, an assembly of coastal residents, to discuss the future of the region threatened by climate change and facing continued neglect by authorities.

The coastal people’s assembly, held ahead of the Stae government’s Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam district, raised the central question whether climate change and subsequent rise in sea level would let places like Chellanam-Kochi survive into the new future envisaged by Nava Kerala Sadas. The people’s assembly also coincided with the 1,500 days of coastal people’s protest demanding a comprehensive sea protection action plan. The relay protest was launched on October 28, 2019.

The Theera Jana Sadas was inaugurated by Jackson Pollayil of Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, an independent trade union representing traditional fishermen. He asked whether the Blue Economy package of the Union government would alienate the rights of traditional fishermen. Gradually, fishermen would be left without any right over their traditional means of livelihood, he said.

The Sadas session near Companypady in Chellanam was followed by a similar meeting at Kannamaly, said V.T. Sebastian of Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakiya Vedi.

The meeting demanded an end to “unplanned human intervention”, measures for coastal accretion and protection structures along the coast.

