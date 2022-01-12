Kochi

Theatre workshop for children from Jan. 15

The city-based Rasa Theatre Collective is organising an interactive theatre workshop, ‘Kutty Koottam’, for children aged between 7 and 11 years.

Aimed at introducing them to the basics of theatre, the two-day workshop from January 15 at Thripunithura will cover concepts of physical expression and learning to work as a team. Participants would learn how to use their imagination and theatrical tools to create a performance.

The theatre collective was formed by actors Rahul Thomas and Sidharth Varma with an aim to create original, contemporary theatre performances rooted in the Indian socio-cultural and political milieu. To register, call 9884634412.


