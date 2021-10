KOCHI

29 October 2021 22:08 IST

After a long hiatus forced by COVID-19, it’s curtains up for the Kerala Fine Arts Society which is resuming its monthly theatre at the Fine Arts Hall on Saturday.

Mayor M. Anilkumar will inaugurate the staging of Venalavadhi by Kozhikode Sankeerthana at 6.15 pm. The organisers said the COVID protocol would be observed while allowing people to watch the play.

