Theatre productions declining, says thespian

Thespian calls for keeping traditions alive

In trying times, theatre has always challenged existing systems and protested wrongdoing, said thespian Ratan Thiyam.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi award-winning playwright and director was speaking at the concluding function of the three-day State conference on theatre organised by the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK). “With the alarming political situation and waning economic support for theatre and culture, theatre productions and such festivals are declining,” Mr. Thiyam said.

His play, Song of the Nymphs, was staged by the Imphal-based Chorus Repertory Company as the concluding event of the first such theatre conference in the State.

