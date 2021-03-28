Theatre Day marks major revival of stage activities

Artistes honoured, plays staged to mark the occasion

The World Theatre Day on Saturday had a dramatic effect on theatre activities in Kochi, with several programmes being organised in the city.

Veteran stage artistes were honoured, and plays were staged under the aegis of various organisations to mark the occasion.

“There has been a directional change in the way we approached theatre so far,” said Chandra Dasan of Lokadharmi, a well-known centre for dramatic arts in Kochi. He added that while the entire world reeled under the pandemic, it was not possible for theatre to stay away.

While plays should be experienced directly, there have been widespread discussions on the theatrical and aesthetic aspects of drama during COVID times, he said. Lokadharmi has been organising weekly talks by renowned persons, he added.

While Lokadharmi is set to revive its normal activities, it is also launching a publications division, Mr. Chandra Dasan said.

The events at the Chavara Cultural Centre were inaugurated by Prof. M.K. Sanoo. Edward Albee’s “Zoo Story”, directed by T.V. Balakrishnan, was staged, and theatre veterans Maradu Joseph and John Paul spoke.