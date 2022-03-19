The trauma of handling the dead

Firemen recall experience of extricating bodies at the construction site at Kalamassery where land caved in

Handling the dead is nothing new to Jineesh and Rakesh, having fished out dead bodies at many disaster sites, including Pettimudi in Idukki that was struck by a devastating landslide two years ago.

But on Friday, the two firemen from Thripunithura and Gandhi Nagar stations had the traumatising task of extricating two half-buried dead bodies, keeping the torsos on their laps even as their colleagues exhumed the lower portions, at a construction site at Kalamassery where land caved in on six migrant workers, leaving four dead.

“A head covered with a scarf was the first sight as we dug through. Immediately beneath that was another body, and the remaining two bodies were pressed against the side of the embankment where the land caved in. We knew straightaway that they were dead. Every disaster brings back memories of a previous one,” said Rakesh.

The pit where the rescue operation was under way faced the risk of another potential landslip, to avoid which soil was moved away from the embankment using an earthmover, while civil defence volunteers put up a barrier using rope to avoid movement along the edge of the pit. Firefighters could not have risked using any equipment for fear of hurting people who might have been trapped beneath alive.

“We also had to create another pit to move the soil from the spot where the people were trapped using hands and small cups. The trauma of such situations is inexplicable, though we keep pushing ourselves driven by the hope of rescuing someone alive or fetching the bodies at the earliest for the grieving families,” said Ramraj R., a fireman who was part of the team that fished out nine bodies in the Kavalapara landslide in 2019.

Faisal A., another fireman at the site, said he had built up an immune system against gut-wrenching scenes from disaster sites ever since his first assignment to the site of a landslide at Kattipara in Kozhikode in 2018. “You cannot keep thinking of it lest it affects your work,” he said.

Jogy A.S., District Fire Officer, said unbearable sights did take their toll on firemen despite their training, but they had to cope with it. “As they [firemen] were taking out bodies, I could hear my men lamenting how young they looked. The firemen who had to support the bodies on their laps were shattered. But they had little time to think of it, as they had to attend to another SOS as soon as they returned,” he said.