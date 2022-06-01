The tale of a school that remains shut and another that is gasping for survival in Kerala

A film shoot is under way in what was an upper primary school till a couple of years ago. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

June 01, 2022 20:32 IST

The first school ceased operations in 2020-21 academic year and the second has just 13 students

A couple of kilometres away from the deserted Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation comes into sight a fenced high wall.

Further, locking off the property, along the Infopark-Karimugal road, is a huge reddish metal gate adorned with a board ‘District Jail Nagercoil’ topped by another bow-shaped board with its Tamil translation.

Far from being a prison, the walled-off area used to house the government-aided Brahmapuram Upper Primary School till a couple of years ago. Deserted and abandoned, owing to the steep decline in the number of students, it is now being used by a film crew and hence those boards.

“On a day when schools across the district re-opened after a gap of more than two years with much fanfare, sights like these serve as a stark reminder of how the closure of such affordable educational institutions can hit the children from the most marginalised sections of the society leaving them as either illiterates or school dropouts. The school ceased to operate during the 2020-21 academic year and the remaining two students were shifted to another school,” said N.U. Mathew, an activist associated with ‘Disha’, the Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat’s educational qualification improvement project.

Dwindling student strength

In the immediate neighbourhood of the now defunct school, the more-than-a-century-old Government Junior Basic School, Brahmapuram, with classes 1 to 4, also seems gasping for survival.

For eight-year-old Diya Khatum, a third standard student, the time she spends in school not only helps with her learning, but is perhaps the only few hours she even gets to breath easy. She hails from one of the migrant families roped in for the segregation of waste dumped at the Brahmapuram plant, and is forced to live amidst the stench rising from the mountains of waste.

The school, which was founded in 1915, has three other migrant children similarly living alongside the plant. In fact, 10 out of the 13 total students in the school are from migrant families from Brahmapuram and Karimugal area.

“We had 15 students when the school re-opened last November. Some of the migrant students had since then returned home and would be counted out if they don’t join by the sixth working day. However, there have been some inquiries from migrant parents and we are hopeful of exceeding last year’s student strength,” said Sindhu K.J., the school headmistress.

The last resort

Nawas T.S., ward member, said that the school perhaps remains the last resort for migrant children living in inhumane conditions as reaching schools farther away remain beyond them, owing to conveyance issues.

“With people largely abandoning the area following the large-scale land acquisition for the Brahmapuram diesel power plant and the waste treatment plant, there is no accessible public transport in the area. People either have to rely on their own vehicles or autorickshaws, which are also not easily available,” he said.

The four teachers in the school jointly mobilise funds for deploying an autorickshaw for the conveyance of all their students. In the last academic year, it cost them ₹5,500 a month. It will be definitely higher this time around. But then they have little option but to raise it somehow.