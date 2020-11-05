The tale behind a Tagore bust

Dream of a person who served library for 55 long years

When the bronze bust of poet Rabindranath Tagore was unveiled at the Tagore Library and Reading Room at Karuvelipady in West Kochi last Sunday, one man was badly missed.

That sculpture was the dream of V.U. Chandrasekharan Pillai who had served the library as its president for 55 long years before he died aged 88 years on April 13.

“The library was an intrinsic part of my father’s life right from his student days. He strived so hard for a new building for the library and the bust in front of it but unfortunately didn’t last to witness either,” reminisced Jaikumar C. Pillai, who along with his brother filled in for their father at the unveiling ceremony. The library was shifted to the new building on October 2.

It was about a year ago the late Mr. Pillai reached out to artist K.S. Selvaraj with a request for the sculpture.

“He wanted a full statue and I had to convince him that the limited space didn’t warrant it, not to mention the cost. His passion was such that he was investing his own savings of around ₹3 lakh for the project and that excited me since you hardly see such selfless people anymore. I did it more as a contribution than for money,” said Mr. Selvaraj.

The late Mr. Pillai was already ailing after having met with an accident and a subsequent fall thereafter and was desperate to see the finished product. But he didn’t last enough and could only see the initial work in clay.

“He had given me numerous pictures of the poet and was all along sceptic whether the details could be flushed out accurately. But he was very happy about the initial work in clay,” said Mr. Selvaraj.

The library was started by 13 youngsters out of their love for reading back in 1944. Mr. Pillai’s tryst with it started before long when he was entrusted with opening the library and arranging newspapers while on his way to school and later closing it in the evening.

“Though the governing committee changed every three years, he remained the president, thanks to his selflessness. It was under him the library was recognised by the Library Council, won the award for the best library in Kochi taluk four times and in district twice before being scaled up an A-class library," recollected C.S. Joseph, library secretary.