The sweetness of Kochi and Onam celebrations at ‘Kochi Madhuram’

August 31, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

More than 15 types of payasams served free of cost at the event

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at ‘Kochi Madhuram’, a festival of various payasam preparations, held at Fort Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Kochi Madhuram’, a festival of different payasam preparations in Fort Kochi on Thursday oozed not just the sweetness of harmonic coexistence of communities, cultures, faiths, and cuisines but also the long history of evolution of cuisines, adjusting, and readjusting ingredients in keeping with availability and climatic conditions to suit local taste buds.

The organisers of the festival at the Jail of Freedom Struggle in Fort Kochi - DTPC and Kochi Heritage Zone Conservation Society - said the type of payasams exceeded more than 15 from a larger basket of delights untested by the outside world.

The names include Sooth Riya Ki Kheer, Dhoota payasam, Panchagadayi, Methi payasam, Semia, Paalada and wheat payasams, Lentils payasam, Ada Pradhaman and Lappaya, Dates Payasam and Thari Payasam were some of the preparations available to the visitors to try out.

The payasams held a mirror to the community of Urudu and Konkani speakers, Gujarati and Kutchi, among others and told tales of the diaspora.

In keeping with the spirit of celebrations, the payasams were served free of cost and 1,500 cups of payasams were served by 12.30 p.m. after the festival was inaugurated around 11 a.m.

P.A. Khalid, executive committee member of Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society and DTPC executive committee member T.K. Shebeeb and nodal officer Bony Thomas were among those who spoke of the diversity and beauty of Kochi.

