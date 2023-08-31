HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The sweetness of Kochi and Onam celebrations at ‘Kochi Madhuram’

More than 15 types of payasams served free of cost at the event

August 31, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at ‘Kochi Madhuram’, a festival of various payasam preparations, held at Fort Kochi on Thursday.

Visitors at ‘Kochi Madhuram’, a festival of various payasam preparations, held at Fort Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Kochi Madhuram’, a festival of different payasam preparations in Fort Kochi on Thursday oozed not just the sweetness of harmonic coexistence of communities, cultures, faiths, and cuisines but also the long history of evolution of cuisines, adjusting, and readjusting ingredients in keeping with availability and climatic conditions to suit local taste buds.

The organisers of the festival at the Jail of Freedom Struggle in Fort Kochi - DTPC and Kochi Heritage Zone Conservation Society - said the type of payasams exceeded more than 15 from a larger basket of delights untested by the outside world.

The names include Sooth Riya Ki Kheer, Dhoota payasam, Panchagadayi, Methi payasam, Semia, Paalada and wheat payasams, Lentils payasam, Ada Pradhaman and Lappaya, Dates Payasam and Thari Payasam were some of the preparations available to the visitors to try out.

The payasams held a mirror to the community of Urudu and Konkani speakers, Gujarati and Kutchi, among others and told tales of the diaspora.

In keeping with the spirit of celebrations, the payasams were served free of cost and 1,500 cups of payasams were served by 12.30 p.m. after the festival was inaugurated around 11 a.m.

P.A. Khalid, executive committee member of Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society and DTPC executive committee member T.K. Shebeeb and nodal officer Bony Thomas were among those who spoke of the diversity and beauty of Kochi.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.