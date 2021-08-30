The Periyar changes colour, yet again

KOCHI

30 August 2021 20:45 IST

The river turned red near the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam

The discolouration of the Periyar continues unabated.

Two weeks after a long stretch of oil patch triggered fears among local residents, the river turned red near the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam on Monday. Officials of the Environment Surveillance Centre in Eloor collected samples from the spot, and the results are expected by Wednesday.

The officials suspect that the change in colour could have occurred after the Irrigation Department opened the shutters of the bund. “Despite repeated pleas, the department has not alerted us before opening the shutters. This could help in collecting samples without delay,” they said.

The local residents, who alerted the Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials about the discolouration, said the pollution of the river had worsened as the lack of effective surveillance seemed to have given the industries a free run to dump effluents into the river. “This was the second incident after the oil spill on August 14,” they said.

The local residents and environmentalists were instrumental in identifying an illegal discharge from a rubber processing unit in Edayar in connection with the incident. The unit reportedly made an unauthorised discharge through an illegal pipeline into the land close to the river, resulting in the flow of effluents into the river.

The treatment facility in the rubber processing unit was not functioning as per the norms. Huge quantity of water was required for processing. The water used should be treated as per the norms prescribed by the board for subsequent reuse. The unit had discharged untreated water into the nearby land close to the river.