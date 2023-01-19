The now defunct laser show cost GCDA dear

January 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The controversial and now defunct laser show has cost the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) ₹3.44 crore while it brought in a meagre revenue of ₹29.42 lakh in the two years it was operational.

The information was revealed by GCDA in response to a Right to Information application.

The show was started on October 25, 2014, and it lasted a little over two years when it was suspended in December 2016 owing to technical issues. Eventually, the show was wound up owing to the lukewarm response from the public by GCDA’s own admission.

It was held collecting fee from the public. Initially, the tickets were priced at ₹100 and ₹50 before the rates were reduced to ₹70 and ₹30 ostensibly to evoke better response.

A company named Laser Tech Entertainment Private Limited was roped in to run the show and it cost GCDA ₹3.44 crore towards construction and the installation of the laser equipment. However, it brought GCDA revenue worth ₹29.42 lakh only by way of ticket fees.

“We will restore Rajendra Maidan to much better than its original state by laying lawn at a cost of ₹1 crore,” said K. Chandran Pillai, GCDA Chairman.

The show was the brainchild of Congress leader N. Venugopal who was GCDA Chairman at that time. The project to set up the multimedia laser show centre at Rajendra Maidan under GCDA’s possession had met with stiff resistance from conservationists and the CPI(M) from its very outset.

It was rued that Rajendra Maidan will go the way of many such grounds and open spaces, which had played host to historical events, and had vanished over time,

The ground was originally known as Huzoor jetty before being named after A.B. Salem, a Jewish member of the Kochi Legislative Council, who delivered speeches at the Maidan on issues faced by his community. Former president of Indian National Congress Acharya Kripalani eventually named it Rajendra Maidan after Rajendra Prasad who was set to become the first President of the country. Mr. Kripalani made the announcement during the course of a speech at the Maidan on March 6, 1947, based on a message from the Kochi Maharaja delivered to him.

The maidan has hosted eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and E.M.S. Namboodiripad, besides witnessing pitched battles between pro-Independent forces and authorities.