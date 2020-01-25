The misfortune of being in news for wrong reasons

Misfortune just does not seem to leave Christy Evart alone.

Hardly a year after her image was wrongfully beamed by the YouTube channel of a Malayalam web portal as an accused in a sex scandal, Ms. Evart, a single mother of two children residing at Mundamveli, finds herself in the middle of a political and communal drama with which she has absolutely nothing to do. Once again, it is the wrongful use of her photo that has landed her in the soup.

This was after an allegedly fabricated Facebook profile complete with a communally incendiary post in the name of one Anjana Umesh but with the photo of Ms. Evart identifying her as the woman who allegedly intruded into the now controversial symposium on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the Pavakkulam Temple auditorium started circulating in social media, predominantly among Sangh Parivar circles, evoking lewd comments and even threats.

‘No politics’

“I am a Christian, whereas the woman named in that issue is a Hindu. Nor do I have any politics. This is for the second time my picture is being misused in less than a year. In the first case, I was too shocked to respond, and I did not want to draw more attention or alert more people who were not aware of the defamatory news. This time, it is more serious and has the potential to create communal discord,” said Ms. Evart who works with a private company.

She has lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City), seeking action against those attempting to “incite communal riots” and those engaged in the misinformation campaign by wrongfully using her picture.

Post disappears

She specifically names one Jalaja Sreenivas Acharya as one among those who shared it in Facebook, but the post had since then disappeared. Screenshots and links of posts were attached with the petition.

Account deleted

After the first incident of misuse of her image, Ms. Evart had to shift her house at Thoppumpady, sell her vehicle, and even had a haircut to avert being identified. She had also deleted her Facebook account from where her misused images were sourced.

“Remaining silent is no longer an option now since it will even affect my children. I don’t want them to go through the trauma of their mother,” said Ms. Evart who is planning to take legal recourse.