The man who nurtured Changampuzha Park for two decades

“….but what’s there to write about me? I’ve just been doing this and that,” said S. Sathyapradeep, known better as ‘Pradeepettan’ among his friend’s circle, with an affable smile.

Pradeep’s tryst with Changampuzha Park, the popular cultural space of the city, dates back more than two decades to 2002 when he was hired to assist then park-in-charge Shaji. Since then, he had toyed with the thought of quitting the park only twice— one time walking up to the gate on his way out only to turn back. His love for the park was so deep that he could not leave it, even when offered a better deal elsewhere.

“I could not miss the regular Kathakali performances and theatre camp for children held at the venue,” he said. The renovated Changampuzha Park will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 12 (Thursday).

His mind spans all aspects, from cleaning stages and restrooms to sound checks, managing performance curtains, attending to performers’ needs, and maintaining his garden. Lovers of the tranquil hours would definitely remember this man, arranging the red chairs or stacking them up. “I am just trying to be a good host, and now, I have two women helping me with cleaning the grounds,” he said.

He is a passionate theatre buff, thanks to the numerous plays that were staged at the venue. Madhurai Kandam and Aa Manushyan Nee Thanne were my favourite productions,” he said.

He has set up a 10-member music group ‘Satya Voice’ as a natural culmination of his love for music. He is also working on a solo theatrical production, but thinks it is too early to talk about it.

