The lure of body art

It was hardly eight years ago that Shana Susan Ninan, a young professional in the hospitality industry, had her first tattoo shortly after her first child.

Since then, she has amassed 17 more with the mystic theme of the oceanic life running through them. That her husband is crazier about body art makes it something that the couple enjoy doing together.

The recent incident in which an 18-year-old girl accused a tattoo artist in the city of being a sexual predator, bringing a plethora of similar allegations in its wake, has not hampered her love for tattoos even a wee bit, though she admits that she will be a lot more careful now. “One should do a bit of research before choosing a tattoo studio rather than simply being led by mere social media profiles or celebrity testimonies,” said Ms. Ninan who felt that tattooing remained a much maligned profession despite the creativity involved.

Tattooing seems to have become a rage, especially so among women. Christi Stephen who has been running a tattoo studio in the city for almost a decade vouches that a majority of his clients are women and how special care is taken to ensure their privacy and comfort.

“Where tattooing warrants privacy, we insist on prior appointment and that the customer should be accompanied by someone who will be allowed into the private space for such works. We ensure that except for the body part to be tattooed, the rest is completely covered as in a surgical room,” he said, even as he bemoaned that the allegations against a single artist had brought disrepute to the entire profession.

Syama Devi, a tattoo artist of 12 years’ standing, however, begs to differ insisting that it is a case of every profession having its share of bad apples. She had put in place a screening mechanism against potential unruly clients approaching with ulterior motives. “Some try to force us into tattooing on private parts despite being clearly told that we don’t do that during the pre-appointment communication. There have been instances where some continue to stalk using different numbers, which I eventually block,” she said.

That there is hardly any mechanism to monitor the functioning of tattoo studios does not help either the artists or clients. Neither the police nor the Health department has any control over studios that can be set up merely on a licence issued by the civic body and is annually renewable.

V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, lamented that despite the potential health hazards, the Health department had little say in the functioning of tattoo studios, even as more people are now being drawn into the field with nationally recognised certificate courses of various duration between two months and a year being in offer.

The civic body issues license based on a verification report submitted by the health inspector concerned. The operator should have three doses of Hepatitis B vaccine, certificates proving qualification and experience, a disposer for used needles and a sanitising unit, and contract documents are all that are needed to open a tattoo studio.

“Sometime back we had evicted a few tattooists found plying their trade by the roadside near Marine Drive targeting mainly migrant workers without any safety precautions,” said Rajeev Kumar R., a health inspector with the Kochi Corporation. But that was pretty much it.

The recent controversy, however, has triggered an urgency in the police department, realising that they hardly have any database on tattoo studios operating in the city. “We have asked all Station House Officers to collect details of tattoo studios within their limits so that in the event of a complaint the studio concerned could be easily located. Besides, the exercise will have a deterrent effect, as it will send out the message that the police are watching their activities,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The flurry of allegations, some of them relating to incidents dating back years, by young women against the tattooist, however, raises the more serious question about their silence and in some instances of their parents, despite being subjected to sexual atrocities.

“They were probably held back by society’s conventional perception about women and how victimised women often get blamed. The absence of a reassuring approach towards victims, the classic case of which is being played out in the actor assault case, would not have encouraged them either. So, our system should take the blame for their inhibitions. Also, the alleged perpetrator may have mistaken their choice of tattoos reflecting their liberal outlook for their openness to his sexual advances,” said C.J. John, a noted psychiatrist.

While he observed that people drawn into tattoos may be driven to a certain extent by the desire to draw attention, the likes of Ranjith Ranjan, a young businessman, have a very different outlook towards the concept of body art. Though his first tattoo seven years ago was borne out of sheer curiosity, the second one, his wife’s name, and the third one, a Maori Tattoo identified with the indigenous people of New Zealand were not.

“Piercing your body and leaving indelible marks has a mystical feel about it. I see it as building up my life’s story one tattoo at a time where each one is a deeply etched memory connected to different phases of my life. Once inked, you are hooked for the rest of your life,” he said.