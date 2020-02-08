The Hindu Young World Quiz in city on Monday

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at Town Hall on February 10.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories. Students from Classes 4 to 6 may take part in the junior category and those from Classes 7 to 9 in the senior category. Prasanth N., managing director, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd., will be the chief guest. Schools can field any number of teams comprising two members for the preliminary round.

In the final round of six teams, a maximum of two teams from the same branch of a school can participate.The registration time for junior category is 9 a.m. and the preliminary round will start at 10 a.m. For the senior category students, the registration time is 1 p.m. and the preliminary round will get under way at 2 p.m. Registration fee is ₹200 and spot registration facility is available. Students should carry school identity cards.

The quiz is presented by LIC. Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam, is the education partner. Cochin Shipyard Limited, State Bank of India, and Indian Oil Corporation are the regional sponsors. Eveready is the gift sponsor, Soulfull is the nutrition partner and Kochu TV is the channel partner. Best Bakers is the snack sponsor. The prize distribution will be held at 4.30 p.m. Winners will get exciting prizes, while the audience will be given prizes for instant answers. All participants will receive participation certificates. For details, contact 9847042608/ 9037099197.