The Hindu publications on sale

The sought-after publications of The Hindu will be available on sale at attractive rates at The Hindu office at Vyttila, Kochi, between December 16 and December 30 as a New Year offer to readers.

While old publications will be available at half the cover price, publications in 2015 and 2016 can be had at a rebate of 40% and 30% respectively.

Titles published in the current year are on offer at a discount of 25%.