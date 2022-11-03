The Hindu honours top advertising agencies

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 03, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading advertisement agencies Stark Communications, Drisya Communications, and Valappila Communications were honoured for contributing maximum business to The Hindu Group of Publications in the last financial year from Kerala at an interactive session here on Wednesday.

Those felicitated include Anup Mathew T., media manager, Stark Communications; Mahesh Thanayath, proprietor, Drisya Communications; and Jones Paul Valappila and James Paul Valappila, joint managing directors of Valappila Communications Private Limited.

Around 125 partners from Kochi, Thrissur, and Kottayam markets attended the session held at Holiday Inn. Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group, who addressed the meeting, pointed out that the redesigned format of the newspaper was now with a cleaner, sharper, and bolder look.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important that all our partners in the ecosystem flourish so that we can also flourish,” he said.

Sundaresan S., vice president, Advertisement Sales, South, said being a leader in the market was a continuous challenge. The Hindu Group offered 360 degree media solutions to clients and agencies, he said.

K.K. Joshy, Senior General Manager, Advertisement (Kerala), welcomed the gathering. An audio-visual presentation of the newly redesigned The Hindu and BusinessLine was done during the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app