The Hindu Future India Club launched

The Hindu Future India Club, an initiative of The Hindu Group in association with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the benefit of college students was inaugurated at St. Teresa’s College here on August 29 (Thursday).

Among a slew of programmes being organised in connection with the initiative was a series of workshops designed in a two-tier format in which the first session dwelt on LPG safety awareness and the second on subjects that benefit the target group.

The workshop organised jointly for students of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Food Processing Technology, and Home Science was conducted by Dhanya K.N., Deputy Director, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Kochi office, and Hema Persis, technical officer, FSSAI. The participants were educated about the department, various rules, regulations, and services provided by FSSAI, including licensing, setting different standards for food products, details for labelling, and display.

The students were also given information on various campaigns by the department like Eat Right India and ways in which they could associate themselves with the department. They were also encouraged to visit the FSSAI website.

Earlier in the day, a team from IOCL led by Markose Bristow, DGM, LPG sales, conducted a workshop on the basic safety aspects that a consumer should know while storing, handling, and using LPG cylinders. Awareness was also created about composite cylinders which are now available in the market as a safer alternative compared to conventional cylinders.

Around 250 students attended the workshop. Similar workshops will be conducted in 10 colleges in Ernakulam in the coming months as part of the initiative.

Sr. Vinitha, provincial superior and manager of the college, delivered the presidential address, and Alphonsa Vijaya Joseph, Principal, addressed the gathering.