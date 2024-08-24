GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2024 in Kochi on August 28

Published - August 24, 2024 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

  The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and Powered by Bank of Maharashtra will be held on August 28 at Taj Vivanta in Kochi from 10 a.m.

The fair commenced on August 15, spanning seven major cities in India. The event will bring together a diverse array of international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates to provide comprehensive guidance and opportunities to students aspiring to study abroad.

The fair will include sessions with consulate education experts, providing invaluable insights into the application processes and cultural nuances of various countries. Top-tier universities from around the world will participate, offering students a wide range of academic programmes and research opportunities.

Dedicated visa counselling sessions will help students understand the intricacies of visa applications and requirements, ensuring a smoother transition to studying abroad.

Informative seminars will cover topics such as scholarship applications, financial aid, and career prospects, empowering students to make well-informed decisions.

Guidance on financial planning and assistance will be a key highlight, addressing the financial concerns of students and their families.

The event will be supported by notable sponsors and partners, presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and Powered by Bank of Maharashtra. Knowledge partner from UK is British Council and from France is Campus France. Associate partners are HDFC Credila and State Bank of India. Global Banking partner is Bank of Baroda and forex and travel partner is Unimoni.

Students can participate in an UFLY Slogan Contest, visit the Unimoni stall to enrol in a slogan contest, and win exciting travel vouchers and scholarships as prizes.

For sponsorship and stall enquiries, contact 99622-26550 | 90940-41021 

To register, scan the QR code or visit: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / education / study abroad / The Hindu Education Plus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.