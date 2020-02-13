The Hindu-BusinessLine Club holds workshops

A three-day workshop on commodity market at six B-schools organised by The Hindu-BusinessLine Club is under way in Kochi.

The workshops familiarise students with the concept of commodity markets in a practical manner where experts offer live demonstration of the commodity market interface.

The workshops for B-Schools is powered by MCX Investor Protection Fund.

Shrikant Koundinya, assistant vice president, Training & Education, MCX, led the workshops, explaining to the students various aspects of the commodity market. He said the commodity market was set up for hedgers who tried to minimise the price risk.

There were more than 300 commodities (physical and derivatives) traded in the market daily.

Fielding queries from students, he said commodity market fluctuations could influence stock markets too. There were also possible risks in the commodity markets but the exchange guaranteed the contract.

The workshop in the city was conducted at the Albertian Institute of Management (AIM), Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Toc-H Institute of Science & Technology (TIST) and Bhavan’s Royal Institute of Management (BRIM). Two more workshops are scheduled for Thursday at the Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) and Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).