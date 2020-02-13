Kochi

The Hindu-BusinessLine Club holds workshops

more-in

Three-day training under way at six B-schools in the city

A three-day workshop on commodity market at six B-schools organised by The Hindu-BusinessLine Club is under way in Kochi.

The workshops familiarise students with the concept of commodity markets in a practical manner where experts offer live demonstration of the commodity market interface.

The workshops for B-Schools is powered by MCX Investor Protection Fund.

Shrikant Koundinya, assistant vice president, Training & Education, MCX, led the workshops, explaining to the students various aspects of the commodity market. He said the commodity market was set up for hedgers who tried to minimise the price risk.

There were more than 300 commodities (physical and derivatives) traded in the market daily.

Fielding queries from students, he said commodity market fluctuations could influence stock markets too. There were also possible risks in the commodity markets but the exchange guaranteed the contract.

The workshop in the city was conducted at the Albertian Institute of Management (AIM), Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Toc-H Institute of Science & Technology (TIST) and Bhavan’s Royal Institute of Management (BRIM). Two more workshops are scheduled for Thursday at the Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) and Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 2:22:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/the-hindu-businessline-club-holds-workshops/article30805616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY