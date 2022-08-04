The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz Kochi round on August 7

August 04, 2022 19:18 IST

One participant will qualify for the final to be held in Mumbai

The Kochi regional round of the 19th edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of India’s premier corporation quiz championships, will be held at 4 p.m. on August 7.

Participants selected for the regional round include Jameer KB of Q Collective Knowledge Solutions; Rishi Kant Gupta of SAIL; Rahul Jayanti of Vizag Steel; Anil Raghavan of Greycells; Akhil Ghosh MS of Q Collective Knowledge Solutions; and Rakesh Pillai of Measured Inc.

Around 6,000 participants had tested their quizzing skills in the preliminary of the online event from July 11 to July 22 to shortlist the top six from six cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. One person from the six contesting in the Kochi regional round will qualify for the final to be held at an on-ground event in Mumbai.

The Cerebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools. Winners will take home prize money of up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, second prize ₹50,000 and third prize ₹25,000). Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event, which is powered by ManageEngine. Parker is the writing instrument partner and Greyon Cosmetics is the Associate partner.