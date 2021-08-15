The Hindu-BusinessLine Cerebration 2021 regional round held

Jameer K.B. of Q Collective Knowledge Solutions emerges winner with 56 points

After a gruelling four rounds of quizzing, Jameer K.B. of Q Collective Knowledge Solutions emerged as the winner of the Kochi regional round of the 18th edition of The Hindu-BusinessLine Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships, winning 56 points.

In the second place was Amrut Abraham from Federal Bank with 26 points, followed by Siddharth Rout from Kantar Analytics in third place with 25 points.

The quiz is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants. The edition was held in virtual format.

The preliminary online quizzing was held in Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Over 6,000 participants were there, from whom six each were selected from each of the six cities.

The other contestants in the fray from Kochi were Anand Kumar from SAIL DSP; Adv. Jis John Sebastian and Sharat Chandar M. of Optisol Business Solutions.

Some interesting questions answered by the participants included:

Q: After running it on the same technology for 51 years, the US Air Force decided to shift its Strategic Automated Command and Control System (SACCS) that is used to manage their nuclear arsenal to a highly secure solid state digital storage solution. What 8-inch solution were they using and what feature of it made it so impregnable?

A: Floppy disk. No IP address – so can’t be hacked.

Q: Doctors Amy O’Sullivan, Audrey Cruz, Chika Stacy Oriuwa, Jacqueline Goes de Jesus, Kirby Whitby, and Sarah Gilbert have all been honoured as ‘Role Models’, with the proceeds going to Prof. Gilbert’s chosen organisation Women in Science and Engineering. Which newly released range of a brand has honoured these pandemic heroes?

A: Barbie

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, gave the welcome address along with Manjunathaswamy C.J., DGM and Regional Head, Ernakulam Region, Union Bank of India. The Quiz Master for the event was Ajay Poonia.

The partners for The Hindu-BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz were: Title sponsor - Union Bank of India; powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine

The Kochi regional round can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/BLCQ3