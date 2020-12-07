Kochi

The Hindu agent dies in accident

P. K. Sukumaran
Special Correspondent KOCHI 07 December 2020 22:40 IST
Updated: 07 December 2020 22:40 IST

P. K. Sukumaran, 62, a resident of Jawahar Road, Thykoodam, and an agent of The Hindu, was knocked down by a speeding private bus near the metro station at Thykoodam here on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Sukumaran suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

The funeral will be held at the public crematorium in Thripunithura at 10 a.m on Tuesday. The police said that a case was registered against the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by rash and negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code.

