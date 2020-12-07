Kochi

The Hindu agent dies in accident

P. K. Sukumaran  

P. K. Sukumaran, 62, a resident of Jawahar Road, Thykoodam, and an agent of The Hindu, was knocked down by a speeding private bus near the metro station at Thykoodam here on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Sukumaran suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

The funeral will be held at the public crematorium in Thripunithura at 10 a.m on Tuesday. The police said that a case was registered against the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by rash and negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2020 10:41:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/the-hindu-agent-dies-in-accident/article33273380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY