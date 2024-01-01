The Church cannot ignore Manipur violence: Pinarayi

January 01, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

In a damning attack on the Sangh Parivar over Manipur violence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that violence similar to genocide-like brutality of Zionist forces against Palestine people was experienced by a particular community in Manipur solely on account of their religious belief.

Zionists wanted the Palestine people to be wiped out from the face of the earth and Palestine to disappear from the map. While Sangh Parivar did not want Manipur to disappear from the map, the incidents in that State proved that they didn’t want a particular community to live on that soil, Mr. Vijayan said while addressing the Navakerala Sadas in Thrikkakara Assembly constituency on Monday.

“That forced the Church, which usually don’t adopt such a position, to register their protest. The Church could not turn a blind eye to the brutality and loss of lives of people simply because of their Christian faith. Those in the top echelons of power who didn’t move a finger to stop the brutality unleashed on the people of Manipur are now feigning ignorance and making friendly overtures. Those attempts at friendship while bottling up the enmity and after remaining mute spectators to brutality eyeing a few votes will stand exposed,” he said.

Our country remains secular as per the Constitution that permits anyone to follow or not to follow any religion. Yet some parts of the State witnessed violence on account of the religious beliefs of the people, he said.

India used to adopt positions in world affairs that was a matter of pride to us Indians. But that is not the case anymore. Our Prime Minister has declared that India was with Israel as soon the attack on Gaza erupted leaving us shamefaced, Mr. Vijayan said.

“In fact, the followers of the Prime Minister in the BJP had even made a public attempt to justify Israel’s attack. However, that attempt fizzled out for want of public patronage,” he said.