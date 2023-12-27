Thanthonnithuruthu likely to be retained as ecotourism zone in final version of Kochi master plan

December 27, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The demand from a section of Kochi Corporation councillors to make Thanthonnithuruthu, a small island of 80-odd families not far away from the heart of the city, a mixed zone, is likely to go unheeded in the final version of the Kochi master plan to be submitted to the State government.

During a nearly three-hour special council meeting held on December 16 to approve the master plan, councillors had opposed the introduction of an ecotourism zone in the island restricting the area to promotion of ecotourism projects alone.

The special master plan committee had recommended that while the residential zone and public and semi-public zones on the island may be retained, a new ecotourism zone may be introduced in the area earmarked as conservation zone and dry agriculture zone in compliance with the Coastal Regulation Zone and the Kerala Conservation of Paddyland and Wetland Act regulations. That recommendation is now likely to be retained notwithstanding opposition from a section of councillors, including the one representing the division within which the island falls. The opposing councillors had argued that the proposed ecotourism zone was too narrow a classification would hamper development dreams of the islanders.

However, the council’s demand to maintain status quo with regard to the heritage zone largely spread over Mattancherry and Fort Kochi is likely to be upheld in the master plan. Councillors cutting across treasury and Opposition benches raised stiff opposition to the master plan special committee’s proposal to move government and other buildings to the heritage zone in tune with a recommendation to that effect by the Art and Heritage Commission.

It was also proposed that areas adjoining Jew Street and currently notified as public and semi-public zones might also be included in the heritage zone.

Meanwhile, the master plan for Kochi city that was approved by the Corporation council will be forwarded to the State government for approval in the first week of January.

The town planning department of the Corporation is in the process of finalising the master plan and giving it finishing touches. It was originally supposed to be forwarded to the State government on December 26, Tuesday. A week was given to the councillors to make suggestions to be incorporated into the master plan since it was approved by the council on December 16.

“No significant suggestions were received from the councillors except for a few changes in names and one from a councillor with regard to a road in her division. The plan has to be submitted in a particular format on which the town planning department is now working,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Once approved by the State government, it will be notified in the gazette and will come into force immediately. The council had approved the master plan after protracted discussions over the last more than two years with all stakeholders from people’s representatives and residents’ associations to experts.