Thammanam-Pullepady stretch to be made a four-lane road

PWD completes survey; report to be submitted to KIIFB for funding

Aimed at augmenting the much-needed east-west road connectivity in the city, the PWD (Roads wing) has completed a survey to develop the narrow Thammanam-Pullepady Road as a four-lane road, and to extend it on either side towards MG Road and NH Bypass.

The road will be widened into a four-lane one having 22 metre width. A median, footpaths on either side and a duct to carry utility cables and pipelines are part of the project. The existing alignment will be altered wherever needed, while junctions will be widened as per KIIFB norms, to enable free-left turns. The survey report will be shortly finalised, said sources in the department.

The report will be forwarded to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), following which a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be readied. A few dozen land owners had surrendered land free of cost for the project, while land has to be acquired from the rest of the people. Currently, only two small stretches in the Katrikadavu-Karanakodam stretch are four lane. This was made possible by using ₹25 crore allotted by the UDF government.

A critical part of the survey, which was undertaken during the past few months, was to do soil testing at multiple points in order to widen/rebuild narrow bridges and culverts on the 4-km corridor which will link Padma Junction on MG Road with Chakkaraparambu on Palarivattom-Vyttila NH Bypass. The KIIFB had promised funding to implement the project that would considerably decongest SA Road and Banerjee Road, a senior PWD official said.

The four-lane road is expected to be completed latest by 2023. A two-lane bridge will be built parallel to the Pullepady overbridge.

At present, commuting through the narrow corridor is a nightmare due to its uneven width. Similarly, pedestrians have to risk their lives and walk through whatever little space is available on the edge of the road.

Even as the PWD did a survey of the stretch, it has not formally taken it over from the Kochi Corporation/Local Self Government Department, it is learnt.

Bund Road

In the meantime, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has not been able to widen a 100-metre stretch on Chilavannooor Bund Road that has been stifling movement of vehicles along the road that links Thykoodam on NH Bypass with Panampilly Nagar. “A couple of land owners on the stretch are unwilling to move over to alternative land which we showed them in Panampilly Nagar. We have identified land in another locale to rehabilitate them,” said V. Salim, chairman of the agency. The GCDA did not have funds to compensate them in cash, he said.