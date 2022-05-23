Thadiyantavide Nazeer gets escort parole to go home for two days

Terror case convict seeks spend time with parents and his children

Thadiyantavide Nazeer, a double life convict who is jailed in Central Prison, Bengaluru, has been permitted to visit his home at Parappanangadi on escort parole for two days.

Issuing the order, K. Kamanees, the Judge of the Special Court for the National Investigation Agency, ordered that a letter shall be issued to the Special Judge considering the Bengaluru blast cases asking for a possible break of four days in the trial to enable Nazeer to visit his house.

Once the consent of the Bengaluru court is obtained, an order permitting him to visit his home for two days will be issued. The Superintendent, Central Prison, Bengaluru, shall be directed to send Nazeer with adequate security to take him to his house, the court ordered.

It was on a petition moved by Nazeer that the Special Court issued the order.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution contended that the convict was the south Indian commander of outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba and a mastermind in many terrorist cases.

Nazeer, also a remand prisoner in eight other cases, submitted that he had been in custody for the last 13 years and wished to celebrate Eid with his aged and ailing parents and children. He had also submitted that he had not celebrated any Eid with his children since they were born.

The conditions

Permitting his house visit, the Special Court said the petitioner can be detained in any prison or police lock-up during the journey whenever it was necessary.

The officials accompanying Nazeer shall bring him to his house at 10 a.m. on the appropriate day and take him back to the nearest jail at 5 p.m. on that day. He shall be confined in that jail till morning the next day. He shall again be taken to the house at 10 a.m. and the permission for continuing there shall end by 5 p.m. that day. If the time slot allotted by the Bengaluru Special Court is for three days, his presence in the family shall be limited to one day and he can spend eight hours in the house, the court ordered.

Nazeer shall not be permitted to meet any person other than his relatives while he is in escort parole. He shall not address any gatherings or make any public speech while in his house. If situation warrants, the petitioner can be handcuffed or otherwise confined. However, while he is in the house, he may not be handcuffed, save in the interest of security. He shall be allowed permissible privacy during his stay with the family, the judge directed.

The judge ordered that Nazeer shall not be permitted to make any phone calls while on parole. The journeys carrying Nazeer shall not be halted anywhere unless for meeting personal convenience or exigencies, the court ordered.