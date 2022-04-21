Tetrapods casting, laying in progress at Chellanam

High waves wade in the way of workers engaged in deploying tetrapods along the Chellanam coast near Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

April 21, 2022 23:31 IST

Tetrapods placed along 240 metres of the coast

Casting and laying of tetrapods along the Chellanam coast to protest the village from severe sea erosion are in progress after a brief spell of shortage of raw materials was faced by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, which is entrusted with the task of casting and laying the coastal protection structures. The key material that goes into casting tetrapods is granite stones of varying weights. Around 70 loads, making up about 3,500 tonnes of granite stones, are needed on a daily basis, sources close to the project said. Advertisement Advertisement Tetrapods have been placed already along 240 metres of the coast near the Chellanam fisheries harbour and Kandakkadavu. The coastal protection work is part of a ₹340-crore project to build tetrapod protection walls as well as to erect groynes at some locations to contain sea erosion. Chellanam has been at the mercy of sea, with erosion becoming severe after the Ockhi cyclone hit its shores in December 2017.