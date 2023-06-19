Tetrapod wall brings relief, but Chellanam residents keep fingers crossed

June 19, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The completion of the tetrapod wall along a seven-km segment of Chellanam coast has given rise to a sense of relief among residents in the area covered by the wall. Residents in areas not covered by the wall are, however, anxious about the rainy season and want the rest of the wall as well as the proposed groynes to be completed at the earliest.

“There is the wrong impression that the tetrapod wall work has been completed,” said Jude Joseph of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council. He welcomed the work that has been completed, describing it as a measure of relief for the people. However, he said that the coastal protection work for Chellanam would not be complete unless the entire segment from the south to Manassery-Saudi was completed.

The completion of the smaller of the segments is also a cause for worry. V.T. Sebastian of Chellanam-Kochi Jankeeya Vedhi said the protective wall had not been well tested by sea conditions, approximating the conditions during previous crises in the coastal village. He said the tetrapod wall, covering 7.32 km, would be able to withstand weaker waves, but added that the wall would be tested when the sea conditions got rougher with rains intensifying.

The current rainy season had so far been a rather mild affair, he said. There have not been heavy winds or high waves battering the coast so far. At the same time, it is obvious that the waters closest to the tetrapod wall are deep and fertile for formation of high waves that can lash at the coast. Without helping to reduce the depth of the waters near the wall, it would not be possible to totally prevent sea erosion and possible heavy water incursion, he added.

Mr. Joseph pointed out that the segment of the coast where the wall was incomplete was more thickly populated than the area covered by the tetrapod wall. He said the work on the remaining portion of the coast would take time to begin as the design had to be finalised and formalities completed. The segment will cover about 10 km up to Manassery.

Mr. Sebastian said there was a possibility of more serious sea incursion in areas north of Puthenthode and reiterated the call by the Jankeeya Vedhi to help shore accretion by dumping materials dredged by the Cochin port along the shore. This will reduce the impact of the waves as shallow waters will help prevent high waves and consequent sea erosion.

Chellanam panchayat president K.D. Prasad said people had welcomed the completion of the tetrapod work at least in a small segment of the coast. The areas that are now most vulnerable to sea erosion are being protected by using geotextile bags filled with sand. Sand bunds were also being erected as a temporary measure, he said. The geotextile sand bags are being used to build the temporary protection line at places such as Cheriyakadavu and Kannamaly.

Joseph Arakkal, a resident of Kannamaly, said the permanent solution to Chellanam’s sea erosion problem would be reducing the depth of the near-shore waters. But, nobody was addressing the issue, he alleged. He described as futile attempts to heap sandbags in areas more vulnerable to sea water as heavy rains could trigger rough sea conditions capable of washing the bags away.

Meanwhile, the nearly 16,000 residents of the panchayat, which lies along a vulnerable 17.5-km coast, are keeping their fingers crossed as they also brace up to face another monsoon that grows stronger by the day.

