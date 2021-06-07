Test positivity rate falls to 11.46%

KOCHI

07 June 2021 21:52 IST

2,546 recover in Erbakulam district; active caseload falls to 18,675

Ernakulam recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, when 968 people tested positive.

Testing fell to 8,450 samples, and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 11.46% was registered. Of the tests done, 4,991 were RT-PCR.

Six health workers have tested positive. Thrikkakara recorded 51 new cases, Edathala 48, Thripunithura 39, Kalamassery 35, Palluruthy and Vengola 33 each, and Fort Kochi and Mulavukad 29 each. The source of infection was unclear in 22 cases.

A total of 2,546 recoveries were recorded and 582 people were discharged from treatment facilities. As many as 155 people were newly admitted to hospitals and other treatment centres.

The district’s active caseload has fallen below the 20,000 mark, with 18,675 people remaining in isolation or under treatment after having tested positive.

Of those who are recovering from the infection, 13,782 people remain at home. At private hospitals, 1,460 people are admitted, while 570 people are recuperating in government hospitals. At first-line treatment centres, 450 people are being monitored, 287 are at second-line treatment centres and 1127 are in domiciliary care centres. As many as 418 people are recovering in intensive care units. Two patients are under treatment for mucormycosis, according to figures from the district surveillance unit.

A total of 15 panchayats in the district have a TPR of 25% and 35 panchayats have a TPR of 20%, according to District Collector S. Suhas. In Kuttampuzha, 62 people tested positive recently, and 54 of them were shifted to the panchayat domiciliary care centre. Tests will be intensified in tribal areas and among migrant worker, according to the Collector.

Local bodies have been directed to collect details of differently-abled people and bed-ridden patients for a vaccination drive geared towards such persons.

Going by the State Health Department's COVID dashboard, 938 people have succumbed to the infection in the district so far.

Active cases in local bodies

Eight local bodies in the district have more than 500 active cases, going by figures from Monday. The Kochi Corporation area continues to have the maximum number of active cases with 4,082 people recovering from the infection.

This is followed by Vengola with 717 active cases, Thrikkakara with 669, Thripunithura with 610, Elamkunnapuzha with 577, Kalamassery with 553, Chellanam with 535, Edathala with 520, Choornikkara with 462, and Karumaloor with 430 active cases.

Test positivity rate calculated as a seven-day average is highest in Chellanam with a TPR of 48.19%, followed by Kottuvally with 44.8%, and Kumbalangi with 38.82%, as per figures from Monday. Chellanam also has the highest number of active cases per million. Seven local bodies in the district have TPR over 30%, and 12 local bodies have been seeing a TPR less than 10%, going by data from the surveillance unit.