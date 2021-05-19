Test positivity rate at 26.02% in Ernakulam

4,282 people tested positive in the district; 5,513 recover

Ernakulam recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 26.02% on Wednesday, when 4,282 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The TPR saw a slight rise on Wednesday, compared to a figure that had been below 25% for the past three days. A total of 16,454 samples were sent for testing.

Thrikkakara saw 267 new cases, Palluruthy 171, Kumbalanghi 124, Pallipuram 107, Karukutty 106, and Vengola 104. Thripunithura recorded 90 cases, Kunnathunad 89, Kadungalloor 87, Fort Kochi 82, and Nellikuzhi 81. Four health workers tested positive, and the source of infection was unclear in 177 cases.

While 5,513 people were considered to have recovered on the day, the active caseload has dropped to 51,651. The number of people admitted in ICUs continues to be on the rise, with 542 people in ICUs on Wednesday.

A total of 1,08,484 people remain in quarantine. As many as 242 people were newly admitted to hospitals and other treatment facilities, and 445 were discharged.

Of those recovering, 42,702 remain at home. A total of 2,326 people are admitted at private hospitals, 65 are at INHS Sanjivani, 654 are at government hospitals, and 1622 are at FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres.