Test positivity rate at 24.75% in Ernakulam

District records 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 14,900 recoveries

Ernakulam recorded a total of 2,315 new COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate of 24.75% on Monday, when testing fell to 9,354 samples.

A total of 14,900 people were considered to have recovered on Monday, a figure that is more than six times the number of new cases reported on the day. Officials in the district surveillance unit attributed the high number of recoveries to a data entry backlog that was cleared on Monday. Consequently, the district’s active caseload has dropped to 55,749.

Seven health workers have tested positive and the source of infection was not clear in 60 cases. Thrikkakara recorded 100 new cases of the infection, Vengola 83, Udayamperoor 66, Thripunithura 64, and Edathala, Kalamassery and Palluruthy 59 each.

A total of 1,09,874 people remain in quarantine. While 242 people were newly admitted to hospitals and first-line treatment centres, 210 were discharged.

While 48,530 people are recovering at home, 2,504 are admitted at private hospitals, 82 are at INHS Sanjivani, 657 patients are admitted at government hospitals, and 1,661 people are at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres. A total of 521 people are admitted in ICUs.

In 23 panchayats, where the test positivity rate is over 40%, strict curbs will be in place, according to a release from the district administration. Lockdown restrictions will be strictly enforced in these areas, and the services of an ambulance and round-the-clock control room have been ensured. Choornikkara, Chellanam, Kadungalloor, Kumbalangi, Mulavukad, Kadamakudy, Ezhikkara, Vengola, Varapuzha, Kottuvally, Alangad, Elamkunnapuzha, Udayamperoor, Keezhmad, Okkal, Nayarambalam, Sreemoolanagaram, Cheranalloor, Kottappady, Edathala, Njarakkal, Kuttampuzha and Karumaloor are the panchayats where restrictions will be strictly enforced.

Of the 2,225 beds vacant for COVID-19 treatment, 1,212 are available at domiciliary care centres (for those with mild infection who are unable to remain in isolation at home), 453 are at FLTCs, 134 are at SLTCs (equipped with oxygen supply), and 394 are at 14 government hospitals.