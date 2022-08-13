Test piling begins for redevelopment of Ernakulam Junction, Town stations

A view of the Ernakulam Junction railway station. It will be redeveloped at a cost of of ₹444 crore. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

A sketch of the proposed structure at Ernakulam Junction railway station which will replace the existing one, whose pic is on top. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

ADVERTISEMENT

Test piling has commenced at the Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town railway stations to redevelop them as world-class stations by the end of 2024 under a ₹669-crore project.

The Ernakulam Junction and Town stations will be redeveloped at a cost of ₹444 crore and ₹225 crore respectively. Tenders for the projects had been awarded earlier this year. The detailed design of the two structures will be finalised shortly, based on the test-piling results, sources said.

Multiple phases

“The existing station buildings will be pulled down in three phases, each over a span of two months, to ensure that the redevelopment work causes least inconvenience to passengers. Regular train movement will not in any way be affected by the demolition and subsequent construction work,” said Rajendra Prasad Jingar, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Ernakulam, of the Southern Railway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase will be to ready open spaces for construction work, following which parts of the station buildings will be pulled down in different phases, he said, adding that airport-like amenities would be provided in the station building, concourse, and multi-tier parking space in the two stations. A skywalk will link the Ernakulam Junction station with the nearby Kochi metro station to ensure seamless integration.

The concourse here will be above the platforms, and escalators will be provided for commuters to walk down to the respective platforms, it is learnt.

Lauding the State government for its support for the station redevelopment projects, Mr. Jingar said a station building would also be built on the eastern side of the Ernakulam Junction station, having amenities similar to that at the main entry on the western side. Care will be taken to provide maximum roof coverage for the six platforms at Ernakulam Junction and two at Ernakulam Town.

The proposed world-class station at Ernakulam Junction will have five floors, while its car parking space will be spread over six floors, it is learnt.

In sync with 3rd track

The redeveloped stations will also be in sync with plans on the anvil to lay a third track (parallel to the existing ones, between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru), official sources said.

The third track has been envisaged first in the 107-km Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor, for which a survey is expected to be completed by October. The aim is to speed up the transit of express and goods trains by diverting them through the proposed corridor. This will in turn decongest the existing tracks, helping speed up the rest of the trains.