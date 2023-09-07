Terror-accused Thrissur native remanded in judicial custody

September 07, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Seyid Nabeel Ahamad, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on terror charges from Chennai, was remanded in judicial custody till September 12.

NIA Special Judge Mini S. Das remanded the accused, a native of Thrissur, in custody at a sitting held in her chamber at 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The agency arrested him from a lodge at Padi in Tamil Nadu on September 5.

The investigation agency has invoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused. Section 18 of the Act (conspiracy to attempt or commit terrorist activity), Section 19 (recruiting persons for terrorist act), Section 20 (being a member of a terrorist organisation), Section 38 (offence related to a membership of a terrorist organisation), Section 39 (offence related to support given to a terrorist organisation), and Section 40 (offence relating to raising funds for a terrorist organisation) were invoked against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency alleged that Ahamad was part of the ISIS/IS-KP module which acted prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He was part of a terrorist organisation and was engaged in organised criminal activities to raise funds for furthering the activities of the organisation. He, along with a few other accused, was engaged in identifying, recruiting and radicalising Muslim youth, the agency alleged.

The NIA, which reported that he was an accused in criminal cases booked by the Palakkad South and Pavaratty police stations, sought his custody for deciphering the encrypted communication he had allegedly carried out with others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.