Tepid response to FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right School’ initiative in Ernakulam

November 23, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Only four schools in Ernakulam have received the ‘Eat Right School’ certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as of October-end.

The initiative, which was launched in 2020, aims at inculcating the habit of eating safe, healthy and sustainably through an interactive learning model among students. The attempt is to engage with children and include them in conversations about healthy eating, especially in the wake of a high burden of lifestyle diseases.

As per official data, the schools that received ‘Eat Right School’ certification in the district are Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara; Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Ernakulam; Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, Kadavanthra; and Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad.

The Food Safety department said school managements should take the lead in undertaking the four-stage process for getting the certification, which was valid for two years. “We are trying to scale up the number of institutions having the status of a ‘Eat Right School’, but the process has not taken off as expected as several schools are yet to be part of the initiative,” it said.

The certification will not require a third party audit, unlike other initiatives of the FSSAI as it is based on self-compliance mode. The schools have to fill the matrix and upload it on the school website along with the evidence. Recognition will be given to schools on the basis of their performance.

After completing the registration process, the managements have to nominate teachers or parents as health and wellness ambassadors. They will be certified by undertaking an online certification programme to launch various safe food and nutrition initiatives.

Schools should create an activity calendar and conduct ‘Eat Right’ activities in order to make children more aware about eating safe and healthy food. The evidence of such activities must be uploaded on the ‘Eat Right School’ website.